Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 397.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

