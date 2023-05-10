Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 86,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

