Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,927,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

