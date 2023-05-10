Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,408,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,159,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $232.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day moving average is $221.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

