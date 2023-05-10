Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 8,194 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

