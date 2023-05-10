218,404 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,062,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 390,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

