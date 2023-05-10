Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,670.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

