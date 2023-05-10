Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

