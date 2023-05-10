Fiera Capital Corp Sells 807 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.