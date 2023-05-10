Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

