Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

