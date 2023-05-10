Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,634.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,589.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,299.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

