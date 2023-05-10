Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

