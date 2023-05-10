Simmons Bank Has $305,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

