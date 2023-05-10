Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

