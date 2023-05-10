Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

