Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 142,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

