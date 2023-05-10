Simmons Bank Sells 1,315 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 126.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.