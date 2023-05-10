Simmons Bank Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

