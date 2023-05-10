Simmons Bank Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

