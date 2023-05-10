Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 205,460 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLI opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.