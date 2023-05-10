Simmons Bank Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

