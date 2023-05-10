1,594 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $64,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.