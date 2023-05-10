Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

CCI opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.43 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

