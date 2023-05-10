Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

