Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.57.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

