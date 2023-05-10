Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

