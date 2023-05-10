Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 3,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.