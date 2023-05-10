Simmons Bank Invests $205,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GNTX stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

