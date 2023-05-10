Capital Analysts LLC Buys 938 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

