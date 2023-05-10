Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

