Capital Analysts LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

