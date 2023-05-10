Capital Analysts LLC Invests $997,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.