iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.