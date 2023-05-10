Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.