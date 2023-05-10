Capital Analysts LLC Has $872,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.