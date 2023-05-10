Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

