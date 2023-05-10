ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

