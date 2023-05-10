Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,923.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,216 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,501,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

