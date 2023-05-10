Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

