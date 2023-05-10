Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.62 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Ankr has a market cap of $263.44 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,674.90 or 0.99994888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02642921 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $18,825,330.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

