Monero Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $47.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $154.50 or 0.00558223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,667.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00287528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00433608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00140425 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,276,841 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

