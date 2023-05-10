Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gogo Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gogo in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. Gogo’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

