GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,573,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,474,951 shares of company stock worth $3,002,796 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

