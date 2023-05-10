Fortis Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,991,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,854,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,841,000 after purchasing an additional 558,947 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

