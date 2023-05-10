Brokers Issue Forecasts for Frontdoor, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

