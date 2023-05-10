Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Decreased by Analyst

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.1 %

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

FormFactor stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.