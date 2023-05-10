Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised by Analyst

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 4.0 %

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

ECPG opened at $45.58 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

