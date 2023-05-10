Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of FND opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

