Wedbush Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

FATE opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

